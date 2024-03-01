Veterans Experience Action Center, March 21-23

All Veterans are invited to come out to the Bluff Road National Guard Armory (1225 Bluff Rd. Columbia, SC 29201) March 21 from 9am – 4pm, March 22 from 9am – 4pm, or March 23 from 9am – 2pm for the Veterans Experience Action Center event!

The event will feature several Veteran Service Organizations and is designed to be a one-stop shop for any questions our South Carolina Veterans may have. Come out to receive assistance with:

VA Disability Compensation and Pension claims filing and assistance for Veteran and Widow benefits.

On-Site C&P Exams (for eligible Veterans)

Veteran Readiness and Employment benefits

VHA Health Care benefits and on-site enrollment

VA National Cemetery Administration Memorial Benefits

Mental health counseling resources

Homeless, low-income housing and vocational support services

VA Mobile Vet Center

Vendors and services from community partners and much more!

Who: Veterans, Family Members, Widows and Caretakers

What: Veterans Experience Action Center



When: March 21, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

March 22, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

March 23, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Bluff Road National Guard Armory (1225 Bluff Rd. Columbia, SC 29201)

RSVP: Media interested in attending must RSVP to Columbia VA Public Affairs at vhacmspublicaffairs@va.gov, or by calling 803-776-4000 ext. 53445/57260.

For more information about what’s going on at the Veterans medical center, clinic locations and other services available to Veterans in and around Columbia, visit the website https://www.va.gov/columbia-south-carolina-health-care/ and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, keyword: VAColumbiaSC.