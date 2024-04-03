Ann Bolton Connelly, 97 wife of the late William A. “Bill” Connelly of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on March 24, 2024.

Ann was born in Greenwood, SC as the daughter of the late Pearl and Joe E. Bolton. She was a retired beautician and a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.

Ann is survived by her three children Ronnie Connelly (Caroline), Carolyn Godfrey, Danny Connelly, one stepchild William F. “Billy” Connelly (Edie), nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren. Predeceased by her two children Charles Connelly and Bonnie Faust.

Visitation will be held one hour before service from 1:00pm-2:00pm on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Edgefield First Baptist Church, 212 Church St. Edgefield, SC with services beginning at 2:00pm. Burial to follow at Eastview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624 Edgefield, SC 29824 or The National Kidney Foundation of SC, 701 Gervais Street Suite 150-195 Columbia, SC 29201.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.