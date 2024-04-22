Charles Watson – Edgefield,SC

Charles William Watson, 86, of Edgefield, SC passed away on Monday, April 15th at Edgefield County Hospital.

Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lily Hildebrand Watson, children Diane Schibik and Charles W. Watson Jr. (Melissa), grandchildren Maci Mobley, Kristen Payton (Drew) and Sarah Grace Watson and great grandchild Lucy Payton. He is also survived by his sister Marion Miranda, nieces Dianne Dalton and Janet Stogsdill and nephew Kevin Steelmon, all of Kentucky.

Charles was born in Highlands, NC as the son of the late Grace Wright Watson and Don Watson. He attended Brevard College and graduated from N.C. State University with a degree in forestry. He was employed by Wright Pulpwood for twenty-five years and retired from Walker, Hunter, and Associates after twenty-two years.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, April 18, 2024. The service will take place at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC. Family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.