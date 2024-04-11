Connie Jean Barfield Maddox – Trenton, S.C.

Connie Jean Barfield Maddox, 67 of Trenton, SC entered intorest on April 10, 2024.

Connie was born in Augusta, Georgia as the daughter of Daisy and Floyd Barfield. Connie was a caregiver in the home healthcare business, she was of the Baptist faith.

Connie is survived by her children Charlotte Knowles (Eric), James Murphy, Jennifer Mazzie, one brother Donnie Hufstetler, two sisters Sandra Brown (Mike), Joann Odom, ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, April 15, 2024. Services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Rd. Augusta, GA 30906. Family will greet friends after the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.