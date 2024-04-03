Janice Herlong- Lexington , SC

Janice Herlong, 63, of Lexington SC, mother and retired from the US District Court System, entered into rest on March 31, 2024 at 11:20pm, Easter Sunday evening, at her home in Governor’s Grant after a brief illness with her family at her side.

Janice is survived by her two children: Russell Derrick Clark (Betsy) of Stone Harbor, NJ and William Herlong Clark (Amber) of Aiken SC; two grandchildren, Lainey Caroline Clark, and Hallie Kate Clark and a third on the way; three sisters; Donna Herlong Whitlock (Warren) of Johnston SC, Dale Herlong Green (Mike) of Canton NC, Angie Herlong Lawson (Steve) of Gilbert SC, and a brother, Glenn David Herlong (Rhonda) of Johnston SC; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Marilyn Herlong.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Horeb Church, 1205 Old Cherokee Road, Lexington SC 29072. We would like a give a special thank you to Amedisys Home Health Care and Amedisys Hospice Care for their loving care and support during Janice’s short illness and to Thompson Funeral Home in Lexington SCfor their assistance and support.

Services will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Mt. Horeb Church, 1205 Old Cherokee Road, Lexington SC 29072. A visitation will follow the services in the foyer of the church.