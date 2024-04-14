Ralph Yonce – Johnston, SC

Ralph Owen Yonce, age 96, died April 13, 2024. “Mr. Ralph” as he was often called, was the son of J.B. and Mattie W. Yonce. He was predeceased by his wife, Jean Copeland Yonce and brother, Walton Yonce.

Survivors are Randy C. Yonce and Pennye Y. Semino (David).

For over 50 years, Ralph operated a grocery store in Johnston and was a cattle farmer in Laurens County for over 60 years. He was a Navy veteran from World War II. He was a charter member of the American Legion Post 154 and was a member for over 70 years. He was also a lifetime member of Kadosh Lodge 181 of the Masonic Order. He was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church.

A graveside service will be held at Mount of Olives Cemetery in Johnston on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 11 AM. The family will receive friends after the service. The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Saluda Nursing Center for his care over the past two years.

Memorials can be made to Johnston United Methodist Church or Harmony United Methodist Church, Attn: Andy Livingston, PO Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.