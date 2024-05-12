Betty Crain – Johnston, S.C.

Betty Berry Crain, 83 of Johnston, SC entered into rest on May 2, 2024.

Betty was born in Edgefield, SC as the daughter of the late Pansy Hoover Berry and Elzie Berry. She worked as a general maintenance associate for Crouch Reality.

Betty is survived by her children Bubba Crow (Lila), Pam Williams (Melvin), Beckey Langford (Eddie), Robin Harding (Doug), Jamie Drafts, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, nine great- great grandchildren, sister Joyce Booth. Betty is predeceased by her parents Elzie Berry and Pansy Hoover Williams, son Bobo Crow, grandsons Adam Crow and Thomas Hilliard.

The family will have a gathering at the home of her daughter and son in law Robin and Doug Harding, 6950 Johnston Hwy. Johnston, SC 29832 on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 5:00pm.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.