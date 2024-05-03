Billy Wayne Nash- Edgefield, SC

Billy Wayne Nash, 67 of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on April 30,2024.

Billy was born in Aiken, SC as the son of the late Shirley J. Higgenbottom Nash and Billy Joe Nash. Billy was a heavy equipment operator for Log Creek Timber Company and was of the Baptist faith.

Billy is survived by his children Jessica Nash, Billy Wayne Nash Jr., Thomas Abney Nash, one sister Judy Nash Taylor, two brothers Johnny Ray Nash, Jeffrey Allen Nash, four grandchildren and Melanie Toole which she was his significant other for twenty-two years. Billy was predeceased by his parents Shirley and Billy and his stepfather David Franklin.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm, Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Hwy. Edgefield, SC. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.