EDGEFIELD – Doris Neel Bush, 65 of Johnston, SC entered into rest on April 23, 2024.

Doris was born in Columbus, Ga as the daughter of the late Lois L. Griffis Neel and Major Fred H. Neel. She worked in the banking business.

Doris is survived by her sisters Freddie M. Neel, Bette Brannon (Paul), Nancy Miller (Steve), Elizabeth whom she loved like a daughter and her nephews and great nephews. Doris is predeceased by one sister Frankie Allen.

No services are to be held at this time.