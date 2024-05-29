Early Voting for Two June 11 Primaries

Starts Today, May 28, and Ends June 7

Early voting for the two Primaries begins today, May 28, through Friday, June 7. Citizens may cast an early vote in Edgefield County at the Voter Registration and Elections Office which will be open at regular hours (803-637-4072) at 210 Penn St., Edgefield.

A reminder may be helpful to bring Photo IDs to the polling place which must be one of the following: S.C. Drivers License; ID card issued by S.C. Motor Vehicles; Federal Military Card; US Passport. Voters without Photo ID can get one free of charge from the Voter Registration Office or the Department of Motor Vehicles.

In this Primary of June 11, the voter must choose the Party, Democratic or Republican, in which he will be casting his vote.

Candidates in Edgefield County are listed by the Office they are seeking and the Party in which they are running. U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd District, seven candidates in the Republican Party: Sheri Biggs, Kevin Bishop, Mark Burns, Franky Franco, Phil Healy, Stewart O. Jones, Espeth Snow Murday. In the Democratic Party are: Bryon L. Best and Frances Guldner.

State House of Representatives, Dist. 82, Democratic Party, Incumbent William Bill Clyburn and Brian Ryan B. Doyle.

Edgefield County Council, Dist. 2, Republicans, Patrick Atkinson and Incumbent Tiffani Ireland; Dist. 3, Republicans, Incumbent Jerry Moody and Scott Cooper.