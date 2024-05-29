Edgefield County Honors Fallen Heroes at Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

Chaplain Major William Beaver (under canopy) was guest speaker. Photo by Winston Boddie

While Memorial Day weekend unofficially marks the start of summer, a time for backyard barbecues and family gatherings, we must never lose sight of the profound significance behind this day. Memorial Day is, in essence, the most expensive holiday we celebrate as a nation – a day that carries a debt we can never truly repay.

On Monday, May 27, 2024, the Edgefield County community came together to pay their respects and honor the 71 Edgefield County service members who were killed in action and the 8 that were held as a POW during World War I, World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

American Legion Post 30 Treasurer Doug Timmerman opened the ceremony, followed by Evangelist Henrietta Grimes who delivered the opening prayer. Students from the Fort Eisenhower Youth Challenge Academy posted the colors and were followed by the placing of a wreath at the flagpole by American Legion Department of South Carolina District 17 Commander Jerome Childs and Johnny Abney from the Edgefield Veterans of Foreign War Post 6932. A beautiful rendition of the National Anthem and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance was performed by Zariah Brown. Next, guest speaker Chaplain Major William Beaver from Fort Eisenhower and American Legion Post 30 delivered a powerful message. His words reminded us of the enduring courage and selflessness of our fallen brethren, and the profound impact their sacrifices have had on or way of life. Ms. Sara Rainsford recited the poem ‘Why Wear a Poppy’ and American Legion Post 30 Adjutant Jane Doolittle paid tribute to our POW/MIA service members. American Legion Post 30 legionnaire Paul May read aloud the names of the 71 Edgefield County service members who were killed in action along with the 8 that were held as a POW. Adding to the solemnity of the ceremony, Ms. Carley Biard’srendition of “Taps” on the bugle echoed through the air.

As the ceremony drew to a close, a silence fell over the crowd – a silent tribute to the heroes who gave their all for our freedom. It was a powerful reminder that the cost of freedom can truly never be repaid, and that we must never take for granted the sacrifices made on behalf of our great nation.