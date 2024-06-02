Aiken Electric Cooperative and CarolinaConnect expands services, launches mobile phone services

Aiken Electric Cooperative, in collaboration with CarolinaConnect, is proud to announce its continued efforts to provide quality services desired by its members, now including mobile phone services. This new service aims to bridge the digital divide in South Carolina, ensuring that every community, especially those in rural areas, has access to reliable internet and affordable mobile services.

CarolinaConnect Mobile offers a low-cost wireless plan on America’s most reliable network. This service is designed for individuals who are tired of overpaying for dependable mobile service and are looking for a cost-effective alternative. CarolinaConnect Mobile offers a simple, all-inclusive plan:

• Unlimited Plan: $40/month per line (*plus taxes and fees), includes unlimited talk, text, and data.

• Nationwide Availability: Available to everyone in the USA.

• International Coverage: Unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada, plus 2000 minutes for international travel coverage per month.

• Data: 20 GB of premium high-speed data with unlimited data thereafter (speeds may be metered after 20 GB), and 5 GB of mobile hotspot data.

• 5G/4G LTE: Nationwide coverage on America’s largest and most dependable network.

All customer support is based in the United States, ensuring high-quality assistance without overseas transfers. If customers call Aiken Electric Cooperative with mobile-specific questions, they will be directed to the CarolinaConnect Mobile support team. Customer care for CarolinaConnect Mobile is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST, Monday through Saturday, at 803-866-3030 or support@mobile.carolinaconnect.com.

“Switching to CarolinaConnect Mobile has been a game-changer for me,” says Gary Stooksbury, Aiken Electric CEO. “The service is very reliable and fast, and I haven’t experienced a single dropped call.”

Customers can keep their current number or get a new one, and either keep their current phone (if carrier unlocked) or purchase/finance a new phone with 0% interest (credit check required for financing). Device insurance coverage is also available. To sign up, visit https://carolinaconnect.com/mobile

Aiken Electric Cooperative is proud of this new service and its ongoing partnership with CarolinaConnect, committed to enhancing connectivity and providing affordable, reliable services to local communities.

Aiken Electric, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, is a member-owned, nonprofit electric utility currently serving more than 52,500 customers in a nine-county area in South Carolina. Aiken Electric Cooperative is an equal opportunity provider and employer.