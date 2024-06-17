Funeral Services for Mrs. Beverly C. Dowdle, 90, who entered into rest June 5, 2024, will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Interment to follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday afternoon from 4 until 6.

Mrs. Dowdle was a native of Atlanta, GA, having made the North Augusta area her home for the past 84 years. She was a member of Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church and retired from the Medical College of Georgia as an administrative assistant in the surgery department with 40 years of service. After her retirement, she was known as a “Professional Grass Cutter.” Mrs. Dowdle was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend to many. She was the wife of the late Robert Lee Dowdle, Jr.

Survivors include three daughters, Ginger Johnson and Lynn Hadden both of North Augusta, and Andrea Key of Augusta; three grandchildren, Sharon Hadden, Brian Johnson, and Dan Key; three great-grandchildren, Brandon Johnson, Tripp Nunamaker, and Emma Key.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Dowdle’s grandsons.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181.