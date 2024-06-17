Cain Chinn- Aiken, SC

Mr. Cain Simpson Chinn, son of Warren Chinn Sr. and Ruth Ella Chinn, who preceded him in death, was born September 29, 1965 in Edgefield, SC. On June 7, 2024, at the age of 58, Cain was called home at Pruitt Health & Rehab in Aiken, SC. Cain attended Edgefield County Public Schools and was a 1983 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. Cain worked at Shaw Industries until his health declined. Cain attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Edgefield SC. He was a faithful member of the MSY Gospel Choir. Cain leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Lucy Padgett Chinn and son, Cameron Jeremiah Chinn. Other surviving family members include, sisters, Juanita Chinn, Ida (Paul) Morton, and Lindie (William Sr.) Warren. Brothers; Warren Jr. (Geneva), Lou Archie (Cara) Chinn, Jim B.(Theresa) Chinn Sr., and Venson Chinn Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. Cain will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all that had the privilege of knowing him. Funeral Services will be held 3 PM Friday June 14, 2024 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, (Viewing 2-3 PM) 1120 Hwy 25 N, Edgefield, SC. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the residence of his brother, Venson Chinn Sr., 803-341-4264 and Janet Drumming, 803-270-6749, 11 Rock Hill Dr, Edgefield, SC or visit his aunt, Emma Williams, 803-275-9236, 118 Johnston St, Johnston, SC, or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123, Thursday from 2-8 PM. www.JacksonBrooksFuneralHome.com