County Council Incumbents Returned to Office Run-off for Cong. Candidates Biggs and Burns

Three Republican Incumbent Edgefield County Council members won by a landslide: Dean Campbell District 3 received 284 to Brett McNeill’s 138 votes; Tiffani Ireland District 2 tallied 407 votes to Patrick Atkinson’s 211; Jerry Moody District 5 received 315 votes to Scott Cooper’s 100 votes. They face no opposition in the November election.

State House of Representatives, District 82 incumbent Bill Clyburn defeated Brian Doyle in a landslide with Clyburn receiving 89.77% (1,185 to 135) of the votes. In Edgefield County Clyburn received 580 votes to Doyle’s 56 votes. This district is made up of northern Aiken County and parts of Edgefield and Saluda Counties. He faces Republican Suzy Spurgeon in the fall.

U. S. House of Representatives, 3rd District Democratic Bryon L.Best received 62. 4 % of the vote over Frances Guldner with 37.6 % of the votes. In Edgefield County, Best received 455 votes (77.38%) and Guldner received 133 votes (22.62 %). The Republicans had 7 candidates with a run-off to be held between Mark Burns who had 27, 034 votes (33.2 %) of the vote and Sheri Biggs with 28.8% (23,508) of the votes. In Edgefield County, Biggs received 790 votes (45.7 %) and Mark Burns 420 (24.07 %) of the votes. A runoff will be held June 25. All precincts will be open.