Martha Gantt-Edgefield, SC

Martha Widener Gantt, 75 of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on May 18, 2024, in North Augusta.

Martha was born in Aiken, SC as the daughter of the late Leonard and Hazel Seigler. Martha was a member of Lighthouse Fellowship of Edgefield and a retired textile worker of Graniteville, SC.

Martha is survived by her children Leonard C. Gantt (Velvet), Christine D. Williams (Harmon), Gene Easler (Donna), Vicky Sipple, Donna Hamilton (Alex), ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, one special niece Lorindi Buffett. The family would like to give a special thank you for all that helped Martha during her illness.

A visitation will be held Tuesday 6:00pm-8:00pm on May 21, 2024, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC. A service for Martha will be held Wednesday 2:00pm on May 22, 2024, at Clearwater Branch Baptist Church 235 Crooked Creek Rd. Aiken, SC 29805. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.