ONE HUNDRED SIXTY NINE STROM THURMOND HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS RECEIVE THEIR HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMAS DURING SIXTY-THIRD ANNUAL COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY



Johnston, SC – The final walk of the Strom Thurmond High School (STHS) graduating Class of 2024 – 169 seniors strong – marked a huge milestone in their lives in transitioning on Friday, May 31, 2024, from high school students to alumni.

Friday’s commencement ceremony, the sixty-third annual high school graduation for Strom Thurmond High School, was held at STHS Stadium under sunny skies before a large and enthusiastic crowd of family members and friends.

Members of the Class of 2024 received a total of $8.7 million dollars in scholarship offers from colleges and universities, which is more than double the total of graduate scholarships from previous school years.

The STHS Class of 2024 was led by Valedictorian, Drew Sloan (5.508Grade Point Average), and Salutatorian, Selina Li (5.408 Grade Point Average). Drew will attend Princeton University in the fall and plan to major in Biology, while Selina will attend the University of South Carolina Columbia and also major in Biology.

Honor graduates included Madison Anderson, Joseph Brooks, Javon Chick, Lillian Cockrell, Cody Davenport, Dawson Kulp, Aubrey Langford, Selina Li, Hailey Lyle, Whitt Miller, Luigi Palma Garcia, Zoey Rhoden, Kiersten Skinner, Isaac Westbrook, Erin Williams, Katie Willis, Herman Yonce and LaDelle Yonce.

Alpha Awards were presented by Edgefield County Board of Education chairperson Mrs. Robin Ball to the three STHS graduates with the highest scores on the SAT. Alpha Awards were awarded to Elizabeth Holmes, Katie Willis and LaDelle Yonce. Strom Thurmond Scholarships, provided each year for STHS graduates of distinction as established by legendary former U.S. Senator and Edgefield County School District (ECSD) educator, Strom Thurmond, were presented by Strom Thurmond High School assistant principal Crystal Hadden to graduates Toboris Simpkins, Aliese Upson and Katie Willis.

Four members of the Class of 2024 have chosen military service after high school. They include graduates Tyrone Brown, Clifford Jolly, Makhaiya Lovett and Mason Toothman.

Strom Thurmond High School Student Body President, Shenique Muldrow, welcomed guests to the commencement.

Opening remarks were provided by honor graduate Katie Willis, prior to the welcoming of distinguished guests by ECSD Superintendent, Dr. Kevin O’Gorman. Strom Thurmond High School Principal, Mrs. Fran Altringer, offered a salute to the graduating Class of 2024 and recognized STHS faculty members for their tremendous contributions to the success of Friday’s graduates. Strom Thurmond Career and Technology Center Director, Dr. Alan Gray, also recognized the similarly outstanding contributions of STCTC faculty members.

Members of the Class of 2024 included the following graduates:

Tre’von Skyler Abney, Alyson Nicole Agner, Sandra Agustin Chavez, Jace Lowen Anderson, Madison Faith Anderson, Mayeli Adamaris Andrade Velasquez, Selin Elizabeth Anmac, Mattison Kayla Ayers, Alexia Venique Backmon, Lacey Charmelle Backmon, Christopher Issac Barnes, J’niya Leasha Barnes, Keon Divine Rasheed Batson, Erick Ignacio Bautista Reyes, Ansley Christian Berry, Mark Kelly Bishop, Jordan Clifton Bizzle, Hayden Edward Bledsoe, Michael Craig Blocker, Jaci Faye Brooks, Joseph Dean Brooks, Hyneka Lashay Brown, Hyneka Lashay Brown, Tyrone Lamont Brown, Faith Lynn Bruenning, Cassidy Salonia Brunson, Brianna Grace Bryan, Raymond Christopher Burge Jr., William Henry Burke, Chasity Faith Butler, Andrew Taiwan Byrd Jr., James Qiang Caddell, Anthony Passafiume Carson, Hannah Brooke Chandler, Isaiah Jacquari Chavous Jr., Angel San-Tressa Cheatham, Jaden Pierre Trey’Shaun Cheatham, Javon Josiah Chick, Alana Shayla Chinn, Katlyn Uriyah Chinn IV, Eric Clark, Elaina Nichole Clarke, Tre’shawn Jermaine Clarke, Lillian Catherine Cockrell, Madison Leigh Cockrell, Braeden James Coleman, Tristian I’Asia Coleman, Mehki Nasir Coping, Cody Nathaniel Davenport, Shamiyah Tamire Shemeka Dawson, Nicholas Blake Dobbs, Natalie Alana Dolph, Christine Lilyan Doyle, Tatyiana Alexis Nechelle Dukes, Hannah Jane Dyches, Addison Linnea Edgin, Latronzo Jaquan Edmond, Mason Darnell Etheredge, Harley Cole Field, Tara Ashlynn Gantt, Bless Abby Gilchrist, Haley Gilliam, Kyla Deja’Nique Gilliam, Gerard Tyrone Glanton, Evan Lee Glascoe, Zachary William Godfrey, Brent Marcus Graham, Peyton Lynn Gregory, Justus Dillon Hammett, Ciara Renee Hartley, Christian Antonio Hazel, Aubreanna Danielle Henderson, Darrian LaSteven Hendrix, Bryson Thomas Hensley, Weston Mack Herlong, Tristan Dakoda Herring, Ethan Matthew Herron, Breylie Shaye Hodson, Corey Thomas Holmes, Elizabeth Gracelyn Holmes, Demarius Jovan Jeffery-Tolen, Bronson Waylon Jenkins, Jessica Isabella Johnson, Clifford Thomas Jolly, Aniya Shantavious Jones, Carson Edward Jones, Ryderious Jamir Jones, Shakyla Jones, Tyderious Amir Jones, Savannah Brooke Kelly, Kaylynn Hope Knight, Dawson James Kulp, Aubrey Christina Langford, Samani Janai Lanham, Jordyn D’Andre Lee, Mor’kavious Lyntrez Lee, Mya Grace Lewis, Selina Li, Makhaiya Eriana Lovett, Jenna Marie Lucas, Joseph Logan Luther, Hailey Jo-Ann Lyle, Taylor Bree Lyons, Zi’Keiah Armoni Mack, Eric Tyrick Martin, Ja Quan Malik Mathis, Terrell Jarvis Mathis, Elijah Avery McBride, Shaniya Kilaysha McKinney, Torrence Malik McNeal, A’niyah Kamille Merritt, Warren Tillman Miller, Whitt Thomas Miller, Shenique Monee Muldrow, Chloe Reann Nelson, Zander Cade Nelson, Shenique Monee Muldrow, Chloe Reann Nelson, Zander Cade Nelson, Nathan James Nordeen, Adrehna Nitara Paige, Yamilee Palma Cervantes, Luigi Oswaldo Palma Garcia, Julissa Palma, Fire Curtis Chubbuck Parker, Gavin Austin Poole III, Flossie Posey, Paige La’Mia Pride, Wenyetta Titianna Lizzetta Ramsey, My’Cavious Jamori Rauch, Zoey Mackenzie Rhoden, JeNajah Danae Rhynes, Anslee Rebecca Riley, Rocio Montserrat Romero Flores, Makayla Denise Rushton, Mayanna Elizabeth Salloum, Ciara Elizabeth Samuels, Jeremiah Isaiah Satterwhite, Mavis Reeves Seigler, Valerie Sa’Maya Shuman, Darius Jamal Simpkins, Shaude Samya Simpkins, Toboris Zyon Simpkins, Kiersten Elise Skinner, Drew Kelly Sloan, Bianca Aniyah Smith, Christian Allen Smith, Halynn Sydney Smith, James Gamewell Smith, Lasia Takiyah Smith, Marcus Dee Smith, Destiny Renee Snodgrass, Braylon Thoms Staley, Jamaris DeAndre’ Stevens, Nathan Jermaine Stevens, Catelyn Ny’shayla Stringer, Julissa Cymor’e Strobridge, Madison Pressley Strom, Kiersten Nichelle Tabb, Chase Jackson Thomas, Mason Cole Toothman, Kaitlyn Annmarie Townsend, Aliese Sinceray Upson, Isaiah Sanquon Wakefield, Krystal Nicole Waldo, Destiny Symone Walker, Roosevelt Walker, Isaac Hayne Westbrook, Erin Mariah Williams, Ikira Janea Williams, Rushon Omarian Williams, Katie Morgan Willis, Rachel McKenzie Wilson, Mollie Danielle Wise, Jada Rayne Wright, Jonathan Malcolm Wyndham, Samantha Sally Wyndham, Herman Daniel Yonce IV., LaDelle Colleen Yonce and Logan Phillip Yonce.

Junior Marshals for the ceremony included Ma’Kayla Addy (Head Marshall), Mina Allen, Landon Bayorek, Hartley Byrd, Riley Brightharp, Reagan Clark, Daley Hitt, Emily McKie, Sara Beth McKie, Hannah Mims, Addison Stevens (Head Marshall) and Jenasys Washington.

Strom Thurmond High School senior class president, Tristian Coleman, led the turning of the tassels, and honor graduate LaDelle Yonce delivered the closing remarks.

The National Anthem and the Strom Thurmond High School alma mater were performed by graduate Jessica Johnson.

The commencement ceremony was directed and produced by Strom Thurmond Theatre director, Mr. Steven McKinney. The Class of 2024graduation livestream was filmed and produced by members of the Edgefield County School District’s Technology Department. Strom Thurmond High School Stadium was prepared and set up for graduation by members of the ECSD Facilities and Maintenance Department.