Sheri Biggs Wins Republican Nomination in WC-03

ANDERSON, SC – Lieutenant Colonel Sheri Biggs has won the Republican nomination for South Carolina’s Third Congressional District. With her victory in the runoff, Biggs becomes the first Republican woman to secure the Party’s nomination in the district; and, with a victory in November, Biggs would be only the second Republican woman to serve in Congress from South Carolina.

In her victory speech, Biggs stressed her commitment to providing the district with servant leadership, a focus on delivering results, and an ally to President trump.