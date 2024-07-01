C. Maurice Doolittle Obit- Edgefield, SC, 

Connect on Linked in

C. Maurice Doolittle, 64 of Edgefield, SC, entered into rest on June 19, 2024.

Maurice was born in Augusta, Ga as the son of Lawrence E. (Jo Jo) and Carolyn Holmes Doolittle. He was a retired construction worker and a member of Red Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Maurice is survived by his parents Jo Jo and Carolyn; 3 children- Lee Doolittle, Ashley Turner (Drew), Becky James (Will); 1 brother- Warren T. Doolittle (Glynnis) and 3 grandchildren- Bailey, Madison and Ridge Turner.

The family will receive friends Sunday June 23, 2024 from 2:00-3:00PM at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church fellowship hall. A funeral service will follow at 3:00PM at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church 174 Red Oak Grove Rd Modoc, SC 29838.

Memorials may be made to Red Oak Grove PO Box 183 Edgefield, SC 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

