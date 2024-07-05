Daphne Cook-Trenton, SC

Daphne Stone Cook, 80 of Trenton, SC wife of the late Don Cook passed away on July 1, 2024.

She is survived by her daughter Janet Marchant (Tommy) granddaughter Kristen Marchant, grandson Tyler Marchant, great-grandson Carter Marchant and one brother Pierce Stone (Pam)

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Ebenezer Cemetery in Trenton, SC. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Trenton Methodist Church PO Box 178 Trenton, SC 29847.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.