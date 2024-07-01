Hubert McKelder Yonce, Jr, 89, of Johnston, S.C., husband of Shelby J. Rodgers Yonce, entered into rest on June 21, 2024.

Mr. Yonce was born in Edgefield County, S.C. and was the son of the late Hubert M. Yonce, Sr. and Nora Bell Storey Yonce. He was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and was the Retired Owner of Yonce Floor Covering and was a farmer.

Survivors include his wife, 1 son- Mitchell Hugh Yonce (Terrie), 1 grandson- Caleb McKelder Yonce,

2 Brothers- Robert E. Yonce (Loris), Joe C. Yonce (Kay). Mr. Yonce was predeceased by a brother James Yonce.

Funeral Services will be held Monday June 24, 2024 at 11 A.M. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery. The Family will receive friends from 10 to 11A.M. before the service at the Church Educational Building.

Memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church 1186 Mt. Calvary Road Johnston, S.C. 29832 or Trinity Hospice of Aiken 690 Medical Park Suite 200 Aiken, S.C. 29801.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home, Johnston Chapel.

