Arnold Dobran- Columbia, SC

Arnold Taylor Dobran

Arnold Taylor Dobran passed away peacefully on July 30th,2024. He was born September 26, 1943 in Augusta, Ga.

He lived his early life in Johnston, SC and was a devoted graduate of the 1962 class of Strom Thurmond High School.

He went on to get a business degree at Brewton-Parker Jr. College. He then attended Georgia Southern and Belmont College. He then got a Master’s Degree From Georgia State.

Arnold was a Viet Nam Vet. After serving, his career led him to teaching elementary, middle and high school before serving as a vocational counselor with Job Corps. He finished his working years at the US Postal Service for many years in the GraysonSnellville. Ga area in Atlanta. After retiring he remained in the Grayson, Ga area. He then spent his last two years in the Columbia, SC area to be close to his caretaker, his brotherly cousin Dr Ben Levinson and wife Mary Ann.

Arnold also was a director of the Jaycees of North Atlanta, member of the American Legion and North Dekalb Lion’s Club. He was a devoted member of The Temple Reform Jewish Synagogue serving as he could.

He is predeceased by his parents Leonard and Sadie Dobranfrom Johnston and Lexington, SC as well as brother-in-law Mac Purdy of Sandy Springs.

He is survived by his sister Linda Purdy of Sandy Springs, Ga, nieces Leslie Purdy of Atlanta and Danna Nichols, husband Greg of Alpharetta, Ga. He has three grandnieces Lilah Grooms, Grace Nichols, Laney Nichols and 2 grandnephews David Nichols, Grant Nichols. He is survived also by his brotherly first cousin Dr Ben Levinson and his wife Mary Ann of West Columbia, SC.

A graveside funeral is planned at Arlington Memorial Park 201 Mount Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, Ga 30328 on August 4th, 2024, at 11:00 am. Funeral Arrangements are through H.M. Patterson & Son – Arlington Chapel 173 Allen Rd. Sandy Springs, Ga 30328 phone 404-851-9900.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to The Temple 1589 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 or to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation. However, any charitable organization in honor of Arnold Dobran is welcome.