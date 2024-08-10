Bennie “Ben” Chrisco

Bennie “Ben” Thomas Chrisco, 89, of Edgefield loving husband of the late Eleanor M. Chrisco went to be with the lord on August 8, 2024.

Ben was born in North Carolina as the son of the late Hugh and Hattie Chrisco. He was a proud member of the National Guard. Ben worked as a yard foreman at B.L. Mims Lumber Co., a weaver at Milliken and also retired from the US Forest Service. Ben was of the Baptist faith an attended Berea Baptist Churchmost of his life. Ben loved his family and his greatest joy besides his family was hunting, fishing and gardening.

Ben is survived by his daughters Lynn Smith (Dr. Daniel Smith), Patsy Brown (Joe), four grandchildren Daniel Smith (Amy), Matthew Smith (Courtney), Nathan Smith, Brandi Hall (Kevin),nine great-grandchildren and numerus nieces and nephews. Ben is predeceased by his six brothers and four sisters.

The family wants to thank Brenda and Chuck Nicholson, special nephew Tommy Chrisco for their love and help through the years and the staff of NHC of N. Augusta for the care they have shown Ben during his time of illness.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am, Monday, August 12, 2024, at Berea Baptist Church, 25 N. Edgefield, SC 29824. The family will receive friends after the service in the church.

Memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church building fund, c/o Brenda Nicholson 22 Pleasant Lane rd. Edgefield, SC 29824 or Canine Rescue PO box 7025 North Augusta, SC 29861.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.