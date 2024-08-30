Elizabeth Gilchrist-Edgefield, SC

Elizabeth Tompkins Hawthorne Gilchrist, “Liz”, of Edgefield, SC, died on August 17th, 2024.

Liz was born in Edgefield on September 27th, 1934, the daughter of the late William Frederick Hawthorne, Sr., and Grace Tompkins Hawthorne of Edgefield. Liz graduated high school at Peace Junior College a women’s boarding school in Raleigh, NC, and attended Winthrop College and Draughon’s Business College in Columbia, SC, from which she graduated with honors.

In 1953 she married “Jimmy” and raised their family in Edgefield. She was a supporting member of the Edgefield Presbyterian Church, the DAR, and the Edgefield Camellia Society. Liz was dear, sweet, and sincere. She sought to see the best in everyone whom she encountered. She was an avid community volunteer which included her support of the D.A. Tompkins Library. Her priority was to support and love her husband and her children. Above all, she stressed the importance of faith in Jesus Christ Our Lord and Savior, and religion in their lives.

She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, James W. Gilchrist, Sr., and her brother William Frederick Hawthorne, Jr. She is survived by her children: James Whitfield Gilchrist, Jr., (Dana); Joseph Holland Gilchrist, (Cindy); William Hawthorne Gilchrist, (Carolyn); Grace Elizabeth Gilchrist Knie, (Patrick); and grandchildren: Justin Gilchrist, (Kari); Brianna Gilchrist; Laura Carlisle Gilchrist; Elizabeth Spenser Gilchrist; Katherine Holland Gilchrist; and great grandchildren: Harper Grace, and Jackson.

The family expresses sincere gratitude to the loving caregivers at Forest View Assisted Living Facility.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Edgefield Methodist Church, 309 Norris Street, Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the church fellowship hall. A private interment will follow at Eastview Cemetery, Eastview Road, Edgefield, SC.

Memorials may be made to: The Edgefield Methodist Church, P.O. Box 25, Edgefield, SC 29824. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Road, Edgefield, SC.