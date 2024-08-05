Wanda Mack- Edgefield, SC

Wanda Fay Mack, 64 of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on July 19, 2024.

Wanda was born in Aiken, SC as the daughter of the late Lena Watson Mack Parks and Von Mack Sr.

Ms. Wanda Fay Mack lived most of her life in Saluda, S.C. until she went into Trinity Mission and Rehab nursing home in Edgefield, S.C. She was of holiness faith.

Wanda is survived by her nephew Marshall Mack, aunts Virginia Watson Berry and Judy Watson Powers (Richard), three additional uncles and ten cousins. She was predeceased by her grandmother Grace Watson Derrick, grandfather Cleve Watson, Sr., uncles Thad Berry, Earl Zimmerman, Cleve Watson, Jr., aunts Evie Watson Zimmerman, Audrey Watson Polatty and Sue Watson Creed. Her late brother Von Marshall Mack, Jr.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00am-11:00am before the service. The service for Wanda will be held at 11:00am on Monday, July 22, 2024, at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St. Johnston, S.C. 29832. A burial will follow at Mt. Of Olives Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: Virginia Berry PO Box 87 Trenton, S.C. 29847.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mercantile Funeral Home, Johnston Chapel.

