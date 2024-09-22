Thomas Robert “Bobby” Seigler, 82 of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on September 17, 2024.

Bobby was born in Edgefield as the son of the late Lillian and William Seigler. Bobby was a retired machine operator for Monsanto in Greenwood and a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church. Bobby was a long-time member of The Concordia Masonic Lodge #50. He loved to hunt, fish but most of all spending time with his granddaughters.

Bobby is survived by his son Robert Wes Seigler (Victoria Covar), daughter Lori Fleming (Jamie), brother Marshall Seigler (Beth), seven grandchildren Carly, Mavis Reeves, McKenzie, Annie Kay, Molly, Lilli and Elissa.

A visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday,September 19, 2024, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC 29824. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery at 1339 Columbia Rd. Johnston, SC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.