Carolyn Sawyer Davenport – Lexington, SC

Carolyn Ann (Sawyer) Davenport passed on September 21, 2024surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Horace Witt Sawyer and Voila Mae Allen of Johnston, SC. She was born at home in Johnston, SC in 1938, and graduated from Edgefield High School and the University of South Carolina. She later earned her Master’s Degree from Rollins College in Winter Park, FL. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Edgefield and then later the Johnston First Baptist Church where she learned to play the piano. Mama continued to play piano for the rest of her life, mostly by ear. Raised in a family with a strong emphasis on education, she became a teacher. She taught at high schools and middle schools in Clemson, Johnston, Edgefield, and Norfolk, VA. In 1973 she moved to Orlando, FL where she taught at Apopka High School and Junior High School, Maitland Middle School and Glenridge Middle School as a guidance counselor. While in Orlando, her family were members and served at Trinity Lutheran Church in Orlando.

After retirement she moved to Lexington SC to be closer to her grandchildren and to come home to “God’s Country”. She was an active member at Pilgrim Lutheran Church serving on church council, call committees, Stephen Ministry, Prayer Shawl Ministry and she was a Sunday School teacher for many years. Additionally she volunteered locally at non-profits such as Mission Lexington and she served on the Elections Commission. She enjoyed attending music and sports events that featured her grandchildren.

Momma loved gardening, politics, reading, learning and humor. She even learned to love exercise later in life. She loved her pets and her families’ pets. If she chose to do something, it was 100% and full speed ahead. As a mother she sacrificed in order toprovide opportunities for her children. She was a life-long Gamecock attending USC football games at an early age with her family. Much to her chagrin several grandchildren graduated from Clemson.

Carolyn is survived by her children Cecelia Lynn (Maxwell) Fehner (Herb), Richard Sawyer Maxwell (Rachel), Ann Carolyn Davenport, and a stepson Robert (Bobby) Everett Davenport,Jr. (Kari), and grandchildren Brian Sawyer Maxwell, Steven Edward Maxwell, Sarah Marie Maxwell and Michael Edward Maxwell and a very loving extended family.

A services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1430 Northlake Dr., Lexington, SC 29072, with burial at Mt. of Olives cemetery at 1:30 PM. The family will

receive friends from 10 am to 11 am before the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mission Lexington (https://www.missionlexingtonsc.org/) of which Momma was a proud volunteer.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home – Johnston Chapel. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.