Ercell Sigman- Mt.Pleasant, SC

Ercell Jackson Sigman, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, SC and loving wife of Walter Sigman Jr. passed peacefully surrounded by family on September 16, 2024.

Ercell was born in Johnston, SC as the daughter of the late Nellie and Clyde Jackson. She was a graduate from Johnston High School. Ercell was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church where she enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher tomany throughout her years. Ercell and Walt met at Mt. Calvary and were married there on August 31, 1958, by Walter Sigman Sr. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and doting Grandmother.

Ercell is survived by Walter, her husband of sixty-six years,sister Rachel Williams (Roger Williams Jr.), children Walter Eric Sigman (Tammy Sigman), Cathey Sigman Warren (Keith Warren), Amy Sigman Crowder (Jimmy Crowder), Joel Augustus Sigman (Michelle Sigman). Grandchildren Gabriel Adam Sigman, Logan Augustus Crowder, Parker Jackson Crowder, Kathleen Nell Craven (Tyler Craven), EmmaLeeCathey Crowder and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Nellie and Clyde, sister Betty Ann Bailey (Tandy Bailey).

A 12:30pm viewing in the vestibule of the church followed by a service at 1:00pm on Thursday September 19, 2024, in memory of Ercell. Services will take place at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church 1186 Mt. Calvary Rd. Johnston, SC with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church cemetery fund. Please email or call for more information mountcalvary@comporium.net or 803-685-7523.