Gary Massey – Edgefield, SC

EDGEFIELD, SC – Gary Max Massey, 77, slipped into the arms of his Savior on September 5, 2024.

Born in Greeneville, Tennessee, Gary spent his formative years on the family farm in Limestone, Tennessee. After graduating from Washington College Academy, Gary was drafted into the United States Army and served opposite troops of Soviet Russia in Germany during the Vietnam War era. He came home after completing his military service and married his sweetheart,Linda Sue Arrowood, on January 18, 1970.

Gary took advantage of the GI Bill of Rights and earned a degree in criminal justice from East Tennessee State University. In his working career, Gary spent time in public safety with the Tennessee Valley Authority while living in Church Hill and then, after accepting a federal investigator position in Augusta, Georgia, moved the family to Edgefield County, South Carolina. And there he stayed.

A lover of history, he was a voracious reader and frequent customer at libraries wherever he lived. He spent time in his retirement years visiting family and friends in East Tennessee and traveling around the United States. He and Linda visitedHawaii and Alaska and drove through most of the Eastern United States. Gary dragged Linda to every site of historical significance he could find.

But all of that was secondary to his grandchildren. He would brag about them to anyone who would listen. He was a constant presence at sporting events, dance recitals, drama productions,and really any activity in which they were involved. He loved Dawson, Parker, Peyton, Carter, Riley, and Truman immensely and never failed to show up for them (sometimes even when he wasn’t invited!).

A believer in the saving grace of Jesus Christ, Gary was an active and devoted member of Providence Baptist Church in Johnston. He demonstrated his faith regularly by helping however he could be useful. If family, friends, or the church needed his assistance, Gary was there. Every time.

Gary Max Massey was predeceased by his parents: Freeman and Virginia “Dean” Massey; a brother: Larry Massey; and a sister: Phyllis Massey. He is survived by his wife of more than 54 years: Linda Sue Massey; his two children: Shane (Blair) Massey and Kimberley (Jason) Holsomback; his sixgrandchildren: Dawson Holsomback, Parker Holsomback, Peyton Holsomback, Carter Massey, Riley Holsomback, and Truman Massey; a brother: Rex (Lorie) Massey; and, as all his family would attest, his favorite companion: Cocoa. How lucky and blessed they all are to have had the time with him that they did.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 2:00 at Providence Baptist Church, 1701 Highway 191, Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends at the church at 1:00 before the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Providence Baptist Church’s Stained Glass Windows fund, 1701 Highway 191, Johnston, South Carolina. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Road, Edgefield, SC.