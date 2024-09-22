Jeffery Enlow

JOHNSTON – Jeffery Brandon Enlow, 40, of Johnston, South Carolina entered into rest on September 5, 2024. Jeffrey was born in Edgefield, S.C. as the son of the late Linda and Robert Enlow. Jeffery was a CDL truck driver and retired from Cornerstone Concrete.

Jeffery is survived by his son Brantley Enlow, two brothers Robert Shannon Enlow, Eric Enlow (Latasha), nieces and nephews Ethan, Allie, Cole, Chloe and Cali Grace Enlow.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Service will be held at Saluda Memorial Cemetery, 571 Richland Creek Rd. Ward, S.C. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com