Karen Gerrard- Edgefield

Jeffery Enlow

JOHNSTON – Jeffery Brandon Enlow, 40, of Johnston, South Carolina entered into rest on September 5, 2024. Jeffrey was born in Edgefield, S.C. as the son of the late Linda and Robert Enlow. Jeffery was a CDL truck driver and retired from Cornerstone Concrete.

Jeffery is survived by his son Brantley Enlow, two brothers Robert Shannon Enlow, Eric Enlow (Latasha), nieces and nephews Ethan, Allie, Cole, Chloe and Cali Grace Enlow.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Service will be held at Saluda Memorial Cemetery, 571 Richland Creek Rd. Ward, S.C.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.

Karen Gerrard

JOHNSTON – Karen Ruth Patterson Gerrard, of Johnston, . wife of John Gerrard entered into rest on September 1, 2024.

Karen was born in Redfield, Iowa as the daughter of the late Ross and Rachel Crook Patterson. She was a member of Lighthouse Church and was a retired manufacturing clerk.

Karen is survived by her loving husband John Gerrard, son Jimmy Coldiron (Renee), daughter Tracy Neal (Steve), son Allen James Gerrard (Ginny), three grandchildren West, Tyler and Ryan, sister-in-law Linda Ely, niece Heather Ely. Karen is predeceased by her son David Coldiron and brother Jerry Patterson.

No services will be held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.

Gary Massey

EDGEFIELD. – Gary Max Massey, 77, slipped into the arms of his Savior on September 5, 2024.

Born in Greeneville, Tennessee, Gary spent his formative years on the family farm in Limestone, Tennessee. After graduating from Washington College Academy, Gary was drafted into the United States Army and served opposite troops of Soviet Russia in Germany during the Vietnam War era. He came home after completing his military service and married his sweetheart, Linda Sue Arrowood, on January 18, 1970.

Gary took advantage of the GI Bill of Rights and earned a degree in criminal justice from East Tennessee State University. In his working career, Gary spent time in public safety with the Tennessee Valley Authority while living in Church Hill and then, after accepting a federal investigator position in Augusta, Georgia, moved the family to Edgefield County, South Carolina. And there he stayed.

A lover of history, he was a voracious reader and frequent customer at libraries wherever he lived. He spent time in his retirement years visiting family and friends in East Tennessee and traveling around the United States. He and Linda visited Hawaii and Alaska and drove through most of the Eastern United States. Gary dragged Linda to every site of historical significance he could find.

But all of that was secondary to his grandchildren. He would brag about them to anyone who would listen. He was a constant presence at sporting events, dance recitals, drama productions, and really any activity in which they were involved. He loved Dawson, Parker, Peyton, Carter, Riley, and Truman immensely and never failed to show up for them (sometimes even when he wasn’t invited!).

A believer in the saving grace of Jesus Christ, Gary was an active and devoted member of Providence Baptist Church in Johnston. He demonstrated his faith regularly by helping however he could be useful. If family, friends, or the church needed his assistance, Gary was there. Every time.

Gary Max Massey was predeceased by his parents: Freeman and Virginia “Dean” Massey; a brother: Larry Massey; and a sister: Phyllis Massey. He is survived by his wife of more than 54 years: Linda Sue Massey; his two children: Shane (Blair) Massey and Kimberley (Jason) Holsomback; his six grandchildren: Dawson Holsomback, Parker Holsomback, Peyton Holsomback, Carter Massey, Riley Holsomback, and Truman Massey; a brother: Rex (Lorie) Massey; and, as all his family would attest, his favorite companion: Cocoa. How lucky and blessed they all are to have had the time with him that they did.

The funeral service was held on Monday, September 9, at 2:00 at Providence Baptist Church, 1701 Highway 191, Johnston, SC. The family received friends at the church at 1:00 before the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Providence Baptist Church’s Stained Glass Windows fund, 1701 Highway 191, Johnston, South Carolina. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Road, Edgefield, SC.