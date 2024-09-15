Marvelle Dorn Cat- Trenton

Marvelle Dorn Cato, 83 of Trenton, South Carolina. The loving wife of Deriel Cato entered into rest on August 30, 2024.

Marvelle was born in Saluda, S.C. as the daughter of the late Marvin Wilson Dorn and Frances Chapman Dorn. She was a retired textile worker and a member of McKendree Methodist Church.

Marvelle is survived by her loving husband Deriel, three sons James T. Reaves (Gwen), Johnny Reaves, Jeffrey Reaves (Mindy), one stepson Rodney Cato, daughter Janet Bush, two brothers Carroll Dorn (Jackie) and Frank Dorn, eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughter Cynthia Robin Reeves, stepson Kevin Cato and brother Jerry Dorn.

A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 11:00am. Service will be held at McKendree Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.