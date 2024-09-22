Mike Korrek – Greenwood, SC

GREENWOOD – Joseph Michael “Mike” Korrek, 69, resident of Wingert Road, entered into rest Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at his residence. Born on June 20, 1955 in Augusta, GA to Thomas Arthur and Mary Ouzts Korrek. Mike served in the U.S.Navy and worked many years at Greenwood Mills. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgefield. Survivors include his parents of Edgefield, his brother, Kenneth “Ken” Korrek of Edgefield; his grandchildren, Harley Shore (Brett) of Kernersville, NC, Leila Moore and Colt Korrek, both of Lexington, NC, Chelsey Carpenter of Winston-Salem, NC, and Aiden Jennings of Greenwood; his special friend, Laurie Stuart, of the home. He was predeceased by two children, Chris Korrek and Jamie Korrek. No services are planned at this time. Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home is honored to serve the Korrek family.