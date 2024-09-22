Mike Whittle – Aiken, SC

Michael Clinton Whittle, 67 of Aiken, SC entered into rest on September 18, 2024.

Mike graduated from Aiken High School in 1975. He retired from Savannah River Site as a Mechanical Engineer. In his spare time, Mike enjoyed working outside in his yard, cutting wood and taking walks in Hitchcock Woods. He was a faithful attendee of Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved helping and taking care of others. Mike will be greatly missed.

Mike is survived by his parents George E. and Bessie L. Whittle, two sisters Terri Whittle Doman (Daryl), Kim Whittle Owings, nephew Benjamin E. Owings (Aleirrys), and niece Abigail R. Owings, and family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 10:00am-11:00am at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 275 Samuel E. Diggs Road, Trenton, SC. The service will follow at 11:00am. Interment will be at Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, Aiken, SC. Pallbearers will be special family and friends.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Mike C. Whittle to Ebenezer Baptist Church, PO Box 7 Trenton, SC 29847.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.