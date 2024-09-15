The Discovery Center, home to the Main Street Players and the Wm. M. Bouknight Theatre, Main St. Edgefield, SC.

The Main Street Players will open their fall season in Edgefield with an uproarious comedy, Sordid Lives, the story of a Texas family who navigate the aftermath of a scandalous tragedy with laughter and heart.

Among the themes explored are love, acceptance, and Southern quirks in a riotous blend of wit and warmth intended for mature audiences only.

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in the historic Discovery Center in downtown Edgefield, with a pre-curtain reception by Creative Catering by Doug Landreth at 6:30 p.m.

More shows are scheduled for Sept. 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22. Sept. 15 and 22 shows will start at 3 p.m. All others begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling (803) 637-2233.