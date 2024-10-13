Becky S Covar – Edgefield,SC

Becky Schultz Covar, 72 of Trenton, South Carolina entered into rest on October 6, 2024.

Becky was born in Abbeville, South Carolina as the daughter of Ardatha and Marvin Schultz. Becky was a retired administrative assistant and attended Living Word Fellowship.

Becky is survived by her husband Mike Covar, two daughters Lesley Perry (Andrew), Amy Covar, one sister Lynn Quarles (Keith), one brother Richard Schultz (Kathy), nine grandchildren Merissa Borden (Jake), Haidyn and Ethan Stovall, Bailey Moyer (Wright), Kiersten Skinner, Wyatt Bryan, Camden Perry, Bankley Curtis (Howard), Mya Lewis and one great-grand Katie Perry. Becky is predeceased by her daughter Denise MacDonald.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, South Carolina. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024 at 11:00am at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, South Carolina.

Memorials may be sent to Living Word Fellowship P.O. Box 65 Edgefield, SC 29824or 1361 Augusta Rd. Trenton, SC 29847.