Corrected Easy Creepy Crawlies Recipes

Easy Creepy Crawlies

8 oz. pkg. bittersweet(any dark) chocolate, finely chopped

5 oz. can thin chow mein noodles

Melt chocolate in microwave or over boiling water in double boiler and stir until smooth. Scrape melted chocolate into a lg. bowl, pour in noodles and gently toss (with rubber spatula is easy) until all noodles are coated. Drop ¼ cupfuls of noodles onto wax paper, making creepy- craw-lies (9 or 10). Allow to dry about an hour before giving to trick or treaters.

Really Easy Spaghetti and Meatballs

1 lg. jar of your favorite pasta sauce

25—30 frozen beef or Italian meatballs

2 tsp. oregano

1 lb. pkg. spaghetti noodles

Parmesan Cheese, grated

In a large saucepan, cook the pasta sauce and meatballs over low heat until meatballs are thawed and heated through and sauce is bubbly. Stir often to prevent scorching. Meanwhile, in another large saucepan cook noodles per pkg. directions – adding 1 T. Canola oil to water before adding noodles. Drain noodles well and place on large serving platter. Pour the meatballs and sauce over the noodles. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve warm.

Note: You may wish to use 1 1/2 jars of pasta sauce.