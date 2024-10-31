Lynnette Taylor

Connect on Linked in

Lynnette Elaine Taylor, 59, of Hephzibah, Georgia passed away on October 23, 2024.

Lynnette was born in Greenwood, SC as the daughter of Betty Jean Taylor and the late Harry Allen Taylor Sr. She was a self-employed speech and language pathologist.

Lynnette is survived by her son Trenton Givins (Erin), grandson Brian Givins, brother Harry A. (Chip) Taylor, Jr., niece Idalis Taylor and nephew Harrison Taylor.

A graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 4:00PM.

Arrangements are in the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com