Peggy Reel – Aiken, SC

Peggy Morris Reel, 88, of Aiken, SC and formerly of Johnston, and beloved wife of 64 years to the late John H. (“Jack”) Reel, went Home to Jesus on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at the Mt. of Olives Cemetery, Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mrs. Reel was born in Ward SC and was a daughter of the late George W. and Lettie Crouch Morris and a sister of the late Ralph Morris and an infant brother. She was a retired office manager with Herlong Pontiac Chevrolet, a member of Johnston First Baptist Church, the Fidelis Sunday School Class, and the Johnson-Holston Circle. She served as a volunteer on the Landscape Committee at Kalmia Landing where she had lived for the past 7 years, making many dear friends along the way.

She was a loving and devoted mother to a daughter and son-in-love, Gloria and Randy Brown and loving Mamommy to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Ashleigh Gibbons (Brian), and Benji Brown (Heather), Brayden and Kason Gibbons, and Elizabeth Lettie and Henry Clifford Brown. She is also survived by a dearly loved sister-in-law, Hazel Reynolds Reel, as well as special nieces and nephews whom she adored: Fred Huiet (Harriet), Sandra Grandy (Tommy), Connie Marling (Jim), Beverly Burch (Bill), Wally Huiet (Susan), and Sonny Reel (Mari). She was predeceased by a nephew, Randy Reel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Johnston First Baptist Church Building Fund, 700 Church St., Johnston, SC 29832. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel. Please share a memory

or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.