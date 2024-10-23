Screening of Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Film

Friends,

The community is invited to join Lander University for a screening of a film celebrating the life of Civil Rights leader Dr. Benjamin E. Mays. The film, titled “The Legacy of Dr. Benjamin E. Mays,” will be featured this Friday, October 25, in the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium at 6 p.m.

Please contact me if you have any questions.

GHD

