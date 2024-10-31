William Bryan – Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

William Jennings Bryan, 85, of Edgefield, SC husband of Carol Bryan entered into rest on October 23, 2024.

William was born in Edgefield, SC as the son of the late Carrie and Otis Bryan. William was a retired supervisor for Graniteville Company and worked for the Edgefield County Recycling Center.

William is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Jennifer Leigh Key (Ricky), son Jay Hardy Bryan (Donna), brothers Carl Bryan (Jan), Philip Bryan (Gloria), four grandchildren Luke Key (Kasee), Seth Key (Portia), Madeline Childs (Cooper), Nicholas Bryan (Katie), four great-grandchildren Everleigh & Emmalyn Key, Sadie Rose Childs, Margaret Ann Bryan.

Services will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, October 28, 2024 at Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church, Meeting Street road, Edgefield, S.C.

Arrangements are in the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com