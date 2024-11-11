Clyburn Re-elected

House District 82

Democrat Bill Clyburn defeated Republican Suzy Spurgeon in House District 82. Clyburn

received 7, 435 votes or 53.5 %. Spurgeon received 6,449 votes or 46.43 %. In the Edgefield

vote Spurgeon received 3,779 votes and Clyburn received 3, 675 votes.

Rep. Clyburn stated that he was happy with the results and that he felt that the aid of his

many friends and family helped him to win once again. He will work hard to help the citizens in

his district.

Clyburn has represented the district since 1995. The district includes northern Edgefield

County, southern Saluda County, and northern Aiken County.