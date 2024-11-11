SELF REGIONAL HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION WELCOMES FOUR NEW TRUSTEES TO LEAD

HEALTHCARE INITIATIVES IN THE LAKELANDS REGION

(Greenwood, SC, November 11, 2024) – The Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Board of Trustees is

excited to welcome four new trustees: Dr. Bryan Green, Denise Manley, Dr. Joanna Sadurski, and Lynn

Vaughn. These dedicated community leaders join 17 current trustees in supporting the Foundation’s

mission to promote healthcare service and education, drive development, recognize individuals and

businesses that support the Foundation, and, ultimately, increase charitable contributions that enhance

healthcare for Greenwood and the Lakelands region.



Dr. Bryan Green, a Greenwood resident for 20 years, is a physician at Digestive Disease Group and

serves as the President of the South Carolina Gastroenterology Foundation. Denise Manley, a lifelong

Greenwood resident, owns Mary Frances Limited and Sweet Teas Children’s Boutique. She also

contributes to the Foundation’s Special Gifts Committee and serves on the Greenwood Promise Board

and the Greater Greenwood Clemson Club Board. Dr. Joanna Sadurski is the Director of Medical

Oncology at Self Regional Healthcare and is board-certified in ABIM Hematology and Medical Oncology.

Additionally, she precepts for the PA Program at Presbyterian College. Lynn Vaughn, a Greenwood

resident of 33 years, is a Registered Nurse at Cedar Rock Plastic Surgery and currently serves as the

Board Secretary for Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Dr. Bryan Green Denise Manley Dr. Joanna Sadurski Lynn Vaughn



The new board members replace outgoing trustees John Davidson, Erin Layland, Dr. Tom Pritchard, and

Walter Roark. Returning trustees include Dr. Lincoln McGinnis, Chuck Rimsky, Annette Scott, Laurie

Smith, and Chelsey Steifle. The board has also reappointed John Cooper as Chair, Glenda Corley as Vice-

Chair, Chris Clem as Treasurer, and Chuck Rimsky as Secretary.

“We are incredibly thankful for the outstanding service of our outgoing board members and are excited

to collaborate with the newest members of our board,” said Ken Coffey, Executive Director of the

Foundation.

For more information, please contact the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation at 864-725-4256.