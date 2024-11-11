Trump Wins 2024 Presidential Election

Image Courtesy of The Pickens County Courier

With 277 electoral votes and 51 % of the popular vote Former President Republican Donald Trump defeated Vice-President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris who had 224 electoral votes and 47.5 % of the popular vote. Trump also won the vote in Edgefield County with 9,088 votes and Harris had 4, 658 votes. President-elect Trump is the second president in history to be elected to two nonconsecutive terms. He served as the 45th President from 2017 – 2021. He was then defeated by President Joe Biden. He will now serve as the 47th President of The United States. He is 78 years old and will begin his second presidential term in January with Vice-President elect JD Vance. His slogan throughout the campaign was Make American Great Again.