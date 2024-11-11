WEST CAROLINA ANNOUNCES $25,000 DONATION TO SELF REGIONAL HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION’S 3-D MOBILE MAMMOGRAPHY UNIT



(Greenwood, SC, November 11, 2024) – West Carolina announced a $25,000 donation to the Self

Regional Healthcare Foundation’s 3-D Mobile Mammography Unit initiative that will give thousands of

people in the Lakelands region improved access to breast mammography. The Self Regional Healthcare

Foundation launched this effort in October 2023, thanks to a lead gift of $250,000 from The Dabo and

Kathleen Swinney All In Team Foundation.



West Carolina’s generous commitment will go a long way towards helping Self Regional Healthcare

provide lifesaving technology that will help with the early detection of breast cancer and will ensure that

women across the region will have access to the most advanced breast imaging equipment available

today. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and according to SCDHEC, breast

cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among women in South Carolina. 3-D mammography has been

proven to be the most effective modality in early breast cancer detection, and the earlier detection

occurs, the better the chances of survival.



It was no coincidence that West Carolina’s donation came during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. “This

year, we focused on raising awareness about early detection among our employees,” said Jeff Wilson,

CEO of West Carolina. “We gifted every employee a pink West Carolina t-shirt and care package to

emphasize the importance of screenings. Taking this commitment further by supporting the Mobile

Mammography Unit, which has the power to save lives, is something we’re deeply proud of.” Wilson

acknowledged Self Regional Healthcare’s impact on the region, saying, “Self Regional is a tremendous

force for good in our communities. By delivering high-quality healthcare, they contribute significantly to

the vitality of this area, making it a destination to start a family, business, or retire. Our region is rich

with resources — from healthcare and fiber internet, to recreation, arts, and a thriving business climate

— making it a remarkable place to call home.”



“West Carolina’s incredibly generous gift ties in perfectly with the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation’s

Equation For Progress Campaign which, in part, is focused on creating a comprehensive breast center of

excellence for women, a project that may very well be the most consequential project our Foundation

has ever undertaken,” said Ken Coffey, Executive Director of the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation.



“We’re incredibly grateful to West Carolina and our other generous community donors for making this

unit possible. Charitable support from our community allows us to continue investing in the latest

technology and innovations enhance the quality and access to healthcare,” said John Cooper, Chair of

the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Board of Trustees.



So far, the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation has raised almost $600,000 toward the purchase of a

new 3-D Mobile Mammography vehicle that will likely require a total investment of approximately $1

million.



For more information on how to help Self Regional win the battle against breast cancer, contact the Self

Regional Healthcare Foundation at 864-725-4256. To learn more about Self Regional’s Mobile

Mammography Unit, please visit www.selfregionalfoundation.org.