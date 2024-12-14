Clyde Smith- Johnston, SC

Clyde Marsh Smith, 85 of Johnston, husband of Anne Rauton Smith, entered into rest at Edgefield County Healthcare on Tuesday,December 10th.Clyde was the son of Samuel L. & Ruth Berry Smith of Johnston, SC. Services will be held graveside at Mt. of Olives,Johnston SC at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 12th.Clyde was the owner & operator of Ridge Asphalt Paving Co., Inc. until retirement in 2003. He then enjoyed the farm raising Registered Angus Cattle, fishing in the farm pond, manicuring the grass in the yard & its surroundings,being on his international tractor and gardening along with Anne. He was a faithful member of Johnston Methodist Church & New Mispah Sunday School Class.

In addition to his wife, Anne, he is survived by a sister, Martha K. McGee of Aiken, Aunt Mary Dixon Carroll of Johnston,Sisters-in-Law Doris Smith of Laurinburg, NC & Harriette Smith of New Holland; nephews Daryl Smith, Randy Smith (Ronica), Bryan Smith, Keith McGee (Leslie); nieces Michele McGee Wright; Kim McGee Morris (Homer). He was predeceased by his parents, sister Betty Ruth Fulbright, brothers Samuel L. Smith, Jr. & Walter G. Smith.

Thank you to Edgefield County Healthcare & Staff, Dr. Hugh Morgan, & his faithful Sitters Gwen, Lou, Annette & Makita.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Johnston Methodist Church, P. O. Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832.

Services were entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.