Mary Hill- Landover, MD

Mary Lillian (Lee) Hill Obituary

May 30, 1937 – November 30, 2024

Mary L. Hill, 87, died Saturday, November 30, 2024, in Prince George’s County, MD. Born May 30, 1937 in Edgefield County to Stephen and Thelma Lee. She was retired and actively involved in doing the Lord’s work. She completed her education at Edgefield High School. After working several jobs in Edgefield, SC, she decided to move to Washington, DC in the early 1960s. She married James Hill, Jr. in 1963 and had four (4) children.

Mary had two surviving daughters; Tammy Hill and Tonya Alford (Michael, son-in-law); two sons; Michael Hill (Sabrina, daughter-in-law) and Kenneth Hill (Tarita, daughter-in-law); two (2) granddaughters, seven (7) grandsons and 3 great grandchildren. She also has two (2) brothers Willie Lee and Ernest Lee (Anne, sister-in-law). She has three (3) sister-in-laws, Sarah Robertson, Anne Mae Oliphant, and Anne Bell Hill. In death she precedes her parents, husband, one sister, Mamie L. Crisp and one brother Sam Lee.

Visitation and service are scheduled for Tuesday, December 17, 2024 starting at 10a.m. – 12:p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Highland Park in Landover, Maryland. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland.

