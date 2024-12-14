Ralph Jackson McClendon- Saluda, SC

April 22, 1947- December 6, 2024

Saluda, SC

Ralph Jackson McClendon, 77, went home peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, December 6, 2024,at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Edgefield on April 22, 1947, to the late Ralph Thomas and Sadie Emma Jackson McClendon. He met his wife, Dianne Herlong McClendon in 1963 and married on August 19, 1967. Ralph graduated from Strom Thurmond High School in 1965. He graduated from Reppert Auctioneer School in Decatur, Indiana and continued his education at Palmer Business School in preparation to carry on the family business. He worked alongside his father at the stockyards in Saluda, SC, Lugoff, SC, Washington, GA, and Thompson, GA. He had a true love for cattle that was instilled in him as a child.

Ralph was also founder and broker-in-charge of Lake Murray Properties, established in 1986. He had a passion for developing land, which resulted in 32 developments across the Southeast. He considered it a privilege and felt a responsibility to provide beautiful places for people to live.

He loved God and being involved in the work of the church, where he utilized his talents of gardening and fellowship. He enjoyed spending time with family, weekends in the mountainsor at the beach, and antiquing. He always cheered for the USC Gamecocks.

Ralph was a hardworking, passionate, determined, loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather.

Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Dianne, who has been faithful, supportive, and caring throughout his life, a son Patrick Herlong McClendon (Julie) of Spartanburg, two daughters Tara McClendon Berry (Chad) of Saluda and Amanda McClendon Merchant (Ray) of Gilbert, a brother Dr. Tim McClendon (Cindy), eight grandchildren, Taylor Ralph Jackson (Savannah), John Alexander Berry (Taylor), Hannah Shirley Leopard (Dakota), Emma McClendon Ramirez (Gary), Thomas Zachary Berry, Anna Logan McClendon, Sarah Catherine Berry, Joseph VanScyoc, four great grandchildren, Layton Jackson, Presley Jackson, Zachary Leopard, and Johnathan Leopard. He is predeceased by his parents and brother Carlee Thomas McClendon.

Funeral services will be held 11am, Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at St. John’s Methodist Church in Aiken, SC with Ralph’s brother, Dr. Tim McClendon, officiating. The family will receive friends following the church service in Ward Hall at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. John’s Methodist Church- Honduras Agape Foundation, P.O. Box 809 Aiken, SC 29802, Billy Graham Library, 4330 Westmont Dr. Charlotte, NC 28217, Emmanuel Church P.O. Box 594 Saluda, SC 29138, or Saluda First PH Church P.O. Box 291 Saluda, SC 29138.