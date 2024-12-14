Stanley Hastings- Edgefield, SC 

Stanley Crafton Hastings, 67 of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on December 8, 2024.

Stanley was born in Edgefield, SC as the son of the late Mary and Crafton Hastings. He was a retired service manager from Derrick Equipment later known as Blanchard Equipment of Ridge Spring, SC and was an avid farmer. Stanley was a member of Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was a proud member of The Masons where he was raised to Degree of Master Mason on September 4, 2014,where he was a member of Concordia Lodge #50. Stanley was a loving and devoted GrandPa to his grandbabies and a dedicated family man that was faithful to his church. He enjoyed supporting the Strom Thurmond Rebels.

Stanley is survived by his three children Marjorie Hastings, Christopher Wade Hastings (Reanna), Rebecca Ferguson (Greg), two sisters Billie Faye Matthews, Mary Ann Moon (Brad), six grandchildren Nicholas, Gracie, Bailey, Kelsey, C.J. and Sadie, loving companion Linda Whitmore. Stanley is predeceased by his two brothers Nick and Randy, also predeceased by his brother-in-law Mac Matthews.

A visitation will be held from 5pm-7pm on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia rd. Edgefield, S.C. Service will take place at 11am on Friday, December 13, 2024, at Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery following with Masonic Rites. The family will be at the home of Wade Hastings.

Memorials may be made to Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church c/o Deborah Logue 1226 Hwy 378 E. Edgefield, SC 299824.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.