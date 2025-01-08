Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests’ offices will close in Honor of President Jimmy Carter

Columbia, SC, January 7, 2025 — All Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests’ offices and ranger stations will be closed on Thursday, January 9 in observance of the National Day of Mourning for the late President Jimmy E. Carter. We will resume regular business hours on Friday, January 10, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., We look forward to seeing you then!

In light of the recent events from Hurricane Helene, we urge you to “Look Up, Down, and All Around,” while enjoying the great outdoors. The hurricane has displaced numerous trees, and although many stand, they may easily fall. Our staff is actively working to clear significant areas of downed trees in both the upstate and midlands.

As you and your family explore the natural beauty of our forests, please remember to leave no trace by taking all trash with you. If you find your destination overcrowded, consider visiting alternative sites you may have wanted to explore. This helps ensure a pleasant experience while reducing the impacts of overuse in popular areas.

**Winter Weather is Here

For your safety and the safety of others, we recommend the following best practices while enjoying the trails or visiting waterfalls:

Inform someone of your plans, including your destination and expected return time.

Carry a map and compass, and familiarize yourself with their use, as reliance on cell phones for navigation is not recommended.

Pack a first aid kit for emergencies.

Bring sufficient water for you and everyone in your group, including pets, and take frequent breaks.

Never leave pets unattended in vehicles while traveling.

Wear appropriate hiking shoes and clothing suited for the season.

Check current and forecasted weather conditions before heading out, especially since winter storms are frequent, and temperatures are dropping.

Maintain a safe distance from local wildlife.

Be mindful of your physical limits, and pace yourself to avoid exhaustion.

Pay attention to all warning signs, especially near waterfalls.

Never jump off waterfalls or dive into waterfall pools, as hidden hazards may exist beneath the surface.

Avoid entering the water upstream from a waterfall; the current can pull you over the edge.

Don’t try to walk over frozen lakes, streams, or other water bodies.

We hope you have a safe and enjoyable experience on all public lands.

For more information about recreation opportunities on the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests, visit our website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/scnfsor like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scnfs.